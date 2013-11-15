Jason Snelling arrested on marijuana possession charge

Atlanta Falcons fullback Jason Snelling was arrested Friday morning and charged with possession of marijuana and various traffic violations. The Barrow County News first reported the arrest.
Snelling's black Lincoln Navigator was spotted out of its lane and was stopped by a traffic patrol officer from the Winder Police Department at approximately 3:35 a.m., per the newspaper.
An officer allegedly noticed "a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle," according to the News, and Snelling told the WPD officer that he had been smoking marijuana earlier in the evening.
"I asked Mr. Snelling if there was any other marijuana in the vehicle, and he told me that there was a grinder in the center console of the vehicle and that it had a little bit of marijuana left in it," the arresting officer wrote in his official report, according to the News. " ... I searched the vehicle and located a metal grinder where Mr. Snelling had said it was."
Snelling was arrested and charged with marijuana possession of less than 1 ounce, possession of drug-related materials, expired or no driver's license, failure to maintain lane, failure to maintain insurance and improper use of dealer license plate and no registration.
"We are aware of the situation concerning Jason Snelling and are in the process of gathering additional information. Because this is an on-going legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."
Snelling has played in eight games for the Falcons this season and has 36 rushes for 132 yards with three total touchdowns.