Jason Pinkston waived by Cleveland Browns

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport seconded Kinkhabwala's report, learning from a source informed of the situation that Pinkston's NFL career is likely over after reaching an injury settlement with the team.
After Pinkston's 2012 campaign was sideswiped by a hospital stay for blood clots in his lungs, the lineman returned to the ICU just seven days before camp, Rapoport was told.
Drafted in the fifth round by Cleveland in 2011, Pinkston started all 16 games as a rookie. He's started just eight games since.
"More than likely I'll have to retire," Pinkston texted ESPN.com's Adam Schefter on Monday. "The Browns were great working with me and I would love to thank GM Ray Farmer and Owner Jimmy Haslam for my opportunity here in Cleveland. It's been an honor to be apart of the organization and city."
On a day that also saw David Wilson's career come crashing down, it's another reminder that glories on the football field are of a fleeting quality.
