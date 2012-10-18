Jason Pierre-Paul sends warning to Robert Griffin III

The Washington Redskins rookie has been nothing short of sensational through six games, willing his team to victory and bringing never-before-seen heroics to the quarterback position. With Griffin set to face New York for the first time Sunday, Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was kind enough to offer a little advice.
"Trust me, we chase quarterbacks all the time," Pierre-Paul said. "We turn and run to the ball, no matter what. He may get past us and zoom right past us, but trust me, we're right behind him. You've got to respect that, too. It's not all about the speed. We've got guys, all 11 guys that can run to the ball very quick. You'd be surprised. Very surprised."
Washington of late has de-emphasized its option package and mostly leaned on its base offense. After game-planning for RG3 to carry the ball earlier this season, coach Mike Shanahan has dialed down the called runs. Griffin suffered a concussion two weeks ago on a scramble, but only because he made a bad read and decided to take off.
RG3's yardage is more likely to come off a big burst on a handful of plays instead of a 10-plus carry afternoon -- but preparing for the worst makes sense.