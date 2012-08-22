Jason Pierre-Paul of Giants unlikely to play vs. Bears

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was a no-show at Wednesday's practice and is unlikely to face Jay Cutler and the Chicago Bears on Friday.
Coach Tom Coughlintold The Star-Ledger that Pierre-Paul is dealing with back spasms, and the team is taking a cautious approach with the behemoth's health, choosing "to get him off his feet."
"It'll end up being precautionary based on what he had to do today by not letting him work," Coughlin said. "He would have practiced and played, but the medical people kind of said this would be the best way to go so that we ensure going forward that he'll be okay."
Pierre-Paul was present and accounted for against the New York Jets on Saturday, dialing up his typical brand of chaos and driving quarterback Mark Sanchez half-insane. At one stage in the ugly affair, Jets right tackle Wayne Hunter found himself trending on Twitter after failing to stop Pierre-Paul -- or anyone. Also trending: Prince Amukamara being cold-tubbed by JPP in one of the summer's more absurd subplots.
Strange days, indeed.