Jason Pierre-Paul not in football shape for N.Y. Giants

Jason Pierre-Paul, coming off back surgery, played in Sunday night's sloppy loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The New York Giants defensive end mostly played on passing downs and picked up a sack, but he didn't feel like himself.
"It felt like a preseason game. It was rough out there for me," Pierre-Paul said, per ESPNNew York.com. "I didn't play to my expectations. Coming to Dallas, I play very well. But tonight was a struggle for me."
With JPP's playing time limited, the Giants' pass rush was nonexistent for stretches of the game. The Giants will need their most dynamic pass rusher in the "Manning Bowl" this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
"I wasn't tired, my back didn't hurt at all, I've just got to get into that football shape," Pierre-Paul said. "The next game is more serious than this one. We've got Peyton Manning coming through. I expect to keep getting better every day."
Without JPP's rush, Peyton Manning could pick apart a banged-up Giants secondary and threaten to repeat his record-tying touchdown pass total.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 1 game. Click here to listen and subscribe.