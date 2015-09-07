Jason Pierre-Paul meets with Giants, undergoes physical

Published: Sep 07, 2015 at 08:31 AM

The New York Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul have ended their summer-long estrangement, with the star defensive end arriving in the New York area Monday to meet with his team, according to several sources with direct knowledge of the situation. It is the first in-person meeting between JPP and the Giants since a fireworks incident on July 4 weekend resulted in the amputation of his index finger.

Pierre-Paul took a physical, and once a determination is made between his doctors and the Giants' doctors regarding his health, negotiations on JPP's $14.8-million franchise tender will be next, a team source said.

Pierre-Paul, who essentially had not communicated with the Giants since the incident this summer, met with coach Tom Coughlin, owner John Mara and general manager Jerry Reese to clear the air and discuss how to proceed.

Before he signs his contract, however, there will be negotiations between the two sides to arrive on a financial solution for a player who might miss some games because of his non-football injury. Pierre-Paul believes he can play early in the season, though it remains to be seen how much.

And while he hasn't talked with the team's brass, Pierre-Paul has been in contact with defensive line coach Robert Nunn, and the player's camp sent the Giants a training video recently to update them on where he is physically.

Pierre-Paul arrived from Florida at Newark Liberty International Airport at around 12:30 pm ET Monday, and the team met him at the gate to avoid a media circus. His hand was wrapped on the plane to prevent infection, taking every precaution after several procedures this summer. Flexibility and range-of-motion are improving.

The broken bones in his hand have healed, but he is expected to play with a cast on his hand, at least early on. He hopes to play early, perhaps missing a few games. But the question remains -- when will the Giants feel comfortable putting a cast on his hand and having him on the field?

How effective will he be when he does? According to someone who has been communicating with him regularly, rehab has gone well and he feels ready.

Then there is the contract issue. Pierre-Paul wants to avoid the reserve/non-football injury list, which would allow the Giants to dock his pay for six games (costing him $5.5 million). The Giants want to avoid paying him all $14.8 million, considering it was an off-the-field injury that likely will cause him to miss time.

They will try to find middle ground, renegotiating the one-year deal, perhaps to include performance incentives based on playing time. When they reach a deal, Pierre-Paul will be under contract and potentially available. Don't be surprised to see him act as a third-down pass-rusher when he gets back, before assuming a full-time role.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.

news

NFL announces two new Inspire Change grant recipients

The NFL today announced two new Inspire Change grants and seven grant renewals recently approved by the NFL's Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More