Jason Pierre-Paul can't commit to Week 1 return for Giants

"It's not important to me at all, I already know that the D-line we have here is going to go out and get the job done," Pierre-Paul said, via The Star-Ledger. "I'm very confident in (Mathias Kiwanuka), (Justin) Tuck, all of those guys getting the job done. That's all it takes. They don't really need me out there right now. I'm going to focus on my recovery. Everything will be alright."