Jason Pierre-Paul can't commit to Week 1 return for Giants

Published: Aug 06, 2013 at 06:43 AM
Chris Wesseling

The New York Giants need to get on the same page with expectations for Jason Pierre-Paul's return from back surgery.

Coach Tom Coughlin acknowledged two months ago that predicting a Week 1 return for Pierre-Paul would be "an aggressive position to take" considering the nature of back injuries.

General manager Jerry Reese recently said Pierre-Paul's recovery is on schedule and the team expects to "hopefully" have him ready to play in the season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Pierre-Paul is thoroughly unmoved by Reese's optimism, however.

"It's not important to me at all, I already know that the D-line we have here is going to go out and get the job done," Pierre-Paul said, via The Star-Ledger. "I'm very confident in (Mathias Kiwanuka), (Justin) Tuck, all of those guys getting the job done. That's all it takes. They don't really need me out there right now. I'm going to focus on my recovery. Everything will be alright."

Pierre-Paul's stance might not be music to Reese's ears, but it's a mature, balanced approach for a young player. As the Giants' biggest defensive star, he realizes he will be tasked with taking on double teams as soon as he returns to game action.

Piere-Paul is taking the long view, understanding that Week 1 is no more important than any other game on the schedule, even if the preseason hype suggests otherwise.

