Jason Phillips tears ACL at Philadelphia Eagles practice

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles linebacker Jason Phillips tore his right ACL in Monday's practice, the team announced.
Phillips, who was placed on injured reserve, is the second player to sustain a season-ending injury in three days. Starting wide receiver Jeremy Maclin tore his right ACL on Saturday.
Phillips, an offseason free-agent acquisition, played in 16 games for the Carolina Panthers last year, mostly on special teams. He spent his first two and a half seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and was entering his fifth year in the NFL.
