Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles center, tears MCL

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0, but Sunday's 24-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens came at a high price.
Center Jason Kelce might be lost for the season after suffering a torn medial collateral ligament (MCL) and a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), Eagles trainer Rick Burkholder said at a Monday news conference.
Kelce will miss at least four to six weeks as the MCL ligament heals, Burkholder said. Kelce has the option of letting the ACL heal on his own, and if it does, then he might be able to play later in the season, according to Burkholder.
If Kelce opts for surgery on his ACL, he will be out for the season, the trainer said.
The Eagles came into the season without their starting left tackle, Jason Peters, and now must find a replacement in the middle of the line. Dallas Reynolds looms as the logical fill-in, but this is a staggering downgrade for the Eagles. Reynolds never appeared in an NFL game before this season, logging his time on the team's practice squad.
UPDATE:Eagles left tackle King Dunlap also left Sunday's game with a tweaked hamstring, but Derrick Gunn of Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia reported Monday that doesn't appear to be a serious injury. Good enough for a collective small sigh of relief out of Philly.