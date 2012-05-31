Jason Jones hopes to earn long-term Seahawks deal

Playing multiple positions in Tennessee should help Jones in Seattle. Jones will spell Red Bryant at the 5-technique end and be part of the rotation at the 3-technique in base defense, but his primary role will be as an interior pass rusher in nickel situations. The Seahawks have plenty of talent coming off the edge in Chris Clemons, who has posted back-to-back 11-sack seasons, and 2012 first-round pick Bruce Irvin (22.5 sacks in 26 games at West Virginia). Jones could clean up if he brings the "guard killer" mentality that Washburn preached to the defensive tackles in Nashville.