Jason Jones, Detroit Lions agree to three-year contract

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Jason Jones, his agent, Mike McCartney, announced Wednesday.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah cited sources in reporting the Lions gave Jones a three-year, $9.5 million contract. Jones, the No. 53-ranked free agent on Gregg Rosenthal's list, posted three sacks with the Seattle Seahawks last season and a combined 15.5 in four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
Lions coach Jim Schwartz was the Titans' defensive coordinator during Jones' rookie year. Jones was taken No. 54 overall in the second round of the 2008 draft. He went to high school in a Detroit suburb and attended Eastern Michigan University, so this is a homecoming of sorts.
The Lions' defense starts with the defensive line, and Schwartz loves to rotate those linemen. Jones joins Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley in the interior. Defensive tackle Sammie Lee Hill is expected to leave via free agency. Questions remain at defensive end as Kyle Vanden Bosch was released and Cliff Avril is a free agent. Jones could see snaps on the outside, too.