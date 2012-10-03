Jason Hill signs with New York Jets, takes Holmes' spot

We told you Tuesday night that the New York Jets weren't going after big-name wide receivers Chad Johnson, Terrell Owens or Plaxico Burress.
On Wednesday, we have the proof. ESPN and CBSSports.com reported that the Jets will sign former San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Jason Hill. (Yep, that's the guy who called Darrelle Revis overrated last year. This should work out great.)
We've heard from Jets fans this week wondering whom the team should sign to fill in for injured wide receiver Santonio Holmes. It doesn't really make a difference. The players out of work at this stage of the season are out of work for a reason.
The Jets need the receivers they have -- Jeremy Kerley, Chaz Schilens and Stephen Hill -- to step up. Hill isn't healthy. Neither is tight end Dustin Keller. The rest of the roster just isn't a difference-making group. This comes back to roster management. The Jets are in complete disarray in large part because of the decisions and non-decisions they made during the offseason.
UPDATE: The Jets later announced Hill's signing and said Holmes has been placed on season-ending injured reserve.