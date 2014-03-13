Jason Hatcher, Washington Redskins agree to terms

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Redskins have agreed to terms on a four-year, $27.5 million contract with Hatcher. The 31-year-old is coming off a highly disruptive season where he moved from defensive end in a 3-4 defense to defensive tackle in a 4-3 defense. He was playing like a defensive-MVP candidate early in the season before his play trailed off down the stretch. Hatcher probably is better as a pass rusher than a run stopper, but he still should have juice left.