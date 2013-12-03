Jason Hatcher to leave Dallas Cowboys for free agency?

"Horrible. Horrible. Horrible. I'm not a nose tackle," Hatcher said, via ESPNDallas.com. "I probably would've been asking to be traded or something because I don't like to play the nose. I'm not going to say I'm glad (Ratliff) is gone because I wish we had him because he's a helluva football player, but God works in mysterious ways and I'm at the position. I'm making plays and having a helluva year, so I've got to keep it up."