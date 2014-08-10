Jason Hatcher activated from Redskins' PUP list

Seven weeks after Jason Hatcherunderwent arthroscopic knee surgery, the Washington Redskins activated the defensive end from the physically unable to perform list.
Hatcher was originally given a four-to-six week timetable for a return.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said, via CSN Washington, that Hatcher would be worked back in "slowly but surely." The hope is to have the 32-year-old ready for the third preseason game, so he can get work with the rest of the defensive starters before the season opener.
The Redskins signed Hatcher to a four-year, $27.5 million contract, including a generous $10.5 million for the 2014 season.
Defensive coordinator Jim Haslett is counting on him to provide a much-needed interior pass rush after watching the former Dallas Cowboys star rack up 11 sacks in 2013.
