Jason Hanson ready to fight for job with Lions

The standoff between Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints burns on our radar, but he's not the only veteran unhappy about being slapped with the franchise tag.
In a revealing column by NFL Network's Albert Breer, we learned that defensive end Cliff Avril and the Detroit Lions are separated by roughly $2 million per year in their ongoing talks over a long-term deal.
Avril's people seek a four-year deal in excess of $42 million (with more than half guaranteed), topping the $10.605 million value of the player's tender, Breer reported.
The sides are far apart, but Avril, 26, is staying positive, telling Breer he's "fortunate enough to play football for a living." He remains compelled, however, to take a calm, business-first approach to his crucial second contract.
"This part of the game sucks," Avril said. "But don't mistake this -- I'm preparing myself for when I do return."
Avril's approach to hammering out a deal with the Lions stands in contrast to the public, somewhat contentious words issued by Brees in recent days. Albert dug in deep to tell a story we don't often hear. A must-read for you offseason junkies.