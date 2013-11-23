Jason Garrett reportedly will relay calls to Tony Romo

Jerry Jones said there wouldn't be changes in play-calling duties during the Dallas Cowboys' bye week.
There was, however, a change in the process of calling plays.
Offensive coordinator Bill Callahan will continue to select plays, but coach Jason Garrett will be the man relaying those calls to quarterback Tony Romo, ESPN's Ed Werder reported Saturday.
Plays previously had been relayed through quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson, who now will move up to the coaching booth to aid Callahan in reading defensive coverages, according to Werder.
The change in duties is interesting in that it would, conceivably, allow Garrett to trump Callahan's play calls. It also puts more on Garrett's plate. He must now manage the game while still making sure his quarterback gets the play with plenty of time to make checks at the line.
The switch adds one more subplot to a Cowboys-Giants game that has provided chatter the entire week.