Jason Garrett offers support to Dez Bryant, mother

"I have spoken to Dez a number of times since the incident last week" Garrett told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "First and foremost we support Dez Bryant's family. We support Dez, we support his mom. We want to help them any way that we can and we have the resources to do that. He needs to feel the support; she needs to feel the support from the Dallas Cowboys organization, the coaches, the players, the staff."