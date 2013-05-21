Jason Garrett not coaching to save job, Jerry Jones says

After Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was all but stripped of his play-calling duties, many wondered if his title would be next.
But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Garrett -- coming off back-to-back 8-8 seasons -- isn't coaching for his job in 2013.
"No, no he's not," Jones told NFL.com's Albert Breer on Tuesday at the NFL Spring Meeting in Boston. "No. What we're doing is taking the assets that we have and Jason being right at the top -- certainly our premier asset -- and we're using him to the best of our ability."
The Cowboys have yet to clarify exactly who will call plays after Bill Callahan was hired as offensive coordinator in January. They don't expect to make that decision until after the first preseason game. That makes zero sense.
Jones said in January, "It's not a step back for Jason. It's actually a step forward for Jason in my mind."
One step forward, two steps back. Welcome to Dallas.
As NFL.com's Ian Rapoport suggested, it would be wise to file these comments away. Garrett's position has felt tenuous for months. Who knows where he'll be come December.