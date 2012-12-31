Jason Garrett discusses Rob Ryan, play-calling future

Despite the excessive number of pink slips handed out across the NFL landscape Monday, things were quiet around the Dallas Cowboys. Almost too quiet.
After all, the team suffered a fairly devastating season-ending loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday night, the second consecutive season an NFC East rival sent them packing in front of Al Michaels' judging eyes.
Coach Jason Garrett is safe. The general manager is Jerry Jones, so we imagine he'll remain in place as well. Rob Ryan is less secure, and Garrett fell short of confirming the defensive coordinator will return for a third season.
Garrett did credit Ryan for scheming through a season when several injuries limited what the Cowboys could do. Star linebacker Sean Lee was lost for the year in October. DeMarcus Ware was severely limited by shoulder, elbow and hamstring issues. There were more.
"If you think about the number of guys we lost on defense -- starting, marquee players who are just simply out -- and the other guys who are battling through injuries and the challenges he had bringing guys from the practice squad up, from off the street and on our team and literally playing them two days later, that happened a number of different times, and I thought he did a really good job managing that situation," Garrett said, via The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
"We had to make adjustments in our schemes to try to fit to what these guys are capable of doing, and it was challenging. There's no question about it. But he never blinked."
In other news, Garrett doesn't anticipate giving up play-calling duties next season. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that the Cowboys were looking to bring in a coach who could take a responsibility off Garrett's plate. Garrett doesn't see it happening.
"I would certainly anticipate the status quo from that standpoint," Garrett said.