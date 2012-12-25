Jason Garrett: Dez Bryant plays with great confidence

Dez Bryant is doing more with a badly broken finger than most receivers around the league are doing with two healthy hands.
The Dallas Cowboys wideout hauled in nine catches for a monster 224 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. We saw Bryant struggling with the finger against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, but not against the Saints.
"He's playing pretty well," coach Jason Garrett told reporters Monday, via ESPNDallas.com. "There's no question about that. He's done an amazing job with that finger. It doesn't seem to faze him in any way shape or form. ... I think he's grown. I think he's playing with a great deal of confidence. He and (Tony Romo) have a really, really good relationship. They're seeing the field the same way. He's been good."
The Cowboys -- like last season -- have a chance to win the NFC East with a Week 17 victory on the national stage. That didn't go so well last year and it won't be easy against the upstart Washington Redskins, but Romo and Bryant are playing their best football of the season.
Bryant, especially, has grown. There are no more questions about his commitment to this team, and we're seeing the young receiver bloom before our eyes. The Cowboys are still alive because of it.