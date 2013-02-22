Jason Garrett: Dallas Cowboys will keep Jay Ratliff

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dallas Cowboys nose tackle Jay Ratliff was arrested for DUI this offseason. He is coming off a very poor season and hasn't been able to stay healthy. He's also due $5 million.
Add it all up, and you would think the Cowboys would consider cutting Ratliff as they change defensive systems. It's not going to happen.
Coach Jason Garrett said he "absolutely" expects Ratliff to be on the roster this year in response to a question from Around The League. Garrett noted that Ratliff is a scary player when healthy and should fit new offensive coordinator Monte Kiffin's 4-3 defense well. (Garrett didn't mention that cutting Ratliff wouldn't actually save that much money against the cap.)
- Garrett was optimistic the team could restructure Tony Romo's contract this offseason. Asked about drafting a developmental quarterback, Garrett made it clear that he's happy with the two veteran quarterbacks he has: Romo and Kyle Orton. Translation: Cowboys fans shouldn't get their hopes up about a young player to groom.
- The Cowboys believe their defensive talent fits the 4-3 defense just fine. Garrett said they won't have to solely focus on adding to the defense because guys like DeMarcus Ware, Sean Lee, Bruce Carter and Ratliff already fit well into the 4-3 attack. Lee will get the "first crack" at playing middle linebacker.