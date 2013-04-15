 Skip to main content
Jason Fox reportedly will sign Detroit Lions' tender

Published: Apr 15, 2013 at 12:40 AM

With a chance to win a starting offensive tackle job, Jason Fox wasn't about to miss the Detroit Lions' offseason workouts.

Fox, a restricted free agent, will sign his one-year tender Monday and take part in the team's voluntary workouts, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The fourth-round pick in 2010 spent last season as the Lions' No. 4 offensive tackle, but with the departure of Gosder Cherilus via free agency and Jeff Backus to retirement, the injury-plagued Fox has a chance to win one of the starting tackle jobs.

The Lions' 2012 first-round pick, Riley Reiff, also will battle for a starting job at either tackle spot or at right guard.

If Fox can stay healthy and prove to be a solid right tackle, it would allow the Lions some versatility along their offensive line. The thought process on the Lions appears to be: draft a left tackle with the No. 5 pick in the upcoming 2013 NFL Draft, have Fox win the right tackle spot and move Reiff inside.

That plan would make the Lions a much better run-blocking team -- an area in which they struggled mightily last season. However, with Fox's injury concerns and relying on a rookie left tackle (who might be off the board at the fifth spot), the Lions might be gambling with Matthew Stafford's protection.

