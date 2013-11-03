Around the League

Jason Campbell leads Cleveland Browns past Ravens

Nov 03, 2013

Has Jason Campbell arrived to play hero for the Cleveland Browns?

The veteran quarterback performed well for a second straight week, leading the Browns to a 24-18 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Cleveland reaches its bye week in contention in the AFC North at 4-5.

The Ravens fall to 3-5, and find themselves in legitimate danger of missing the playoffs a season after winning the Super Bowl. This loss could come back to haunt them come December.

Here's what else we took away from the game:

  1. Campbell is looking like the guy who made plays for the Oakland Raiders a couple years back. Campbell picked apart a strong Ravens defense, throwingthreetouchdowns without an interception. Campbell made plays with his legs and arm on the 15-play drive that iced the game late in the fourth quarter.
  1. Ray Rice said before the game that he's feeling better than he has all season, but the results were as uninspiring as ever. Rice finished with 17 yards on 11 carries, and he continues to look a step slow. The Ravens' offensive line isn't doing him any favors, either.
  1. Davone Bess -- coming off a nightmare Week 8 in which he lost a fumble on a punt return and dropped four passes -- bounced back with two touchdown catches. The second was a beauty, featuring a Barry Sanders-like juke move on the way to the end zone.
  1. Joe Flacco needs to be better. The Ravens quarterback missed too many throws and also offered up one of the worst interceptions of the season. The Ravens could help their franchise leader with better protection. Flacco was hit hard all game by an attacking (and underrated) Browns defense.
  1. The Browns snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Ravens. It's not crazy to say Cleveland is a more complete team right now.

