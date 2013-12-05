Jason Campbell cleared for Cleveland Browns practice

The Cleveland Browns finally have some good news to report regarding their uncertain quarterback position.
Browns coach Rob Chudzinski told reporters Thursday that Jason Campbell has been cleared to return to practice. Campbell has been held out of team activities since sustaining a concussion in a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Campbell still must be cleared by an independent physician to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Caleb Hanie and Alex Tanney split first-team reps in Wednesday's practice. Brandon Weeden, also recovering from a concussion, has yet to be cleared for a practice return.
Chudzinski said Wednesday that the Browns have a "fluid" and "unique" situation at quarterback. It will be a much better situation if Campbell is behind center against the Pats.
