Around the League

Presented By

Jason Campbell adjusts to a new role with Bears

Published: Jun 05, 2012 at 03:29 PM

Jason Campbell isn't used to this.

In 70 of 71 games over seven seasons as a pro, Campbell has been his team's starting quarterback. That changed when he signed a deal to be Jay Cutler's backup with the Chicago Bears.

There will be no quarterback competition this summer. No preseason hot streak that will give Lovie Smith pause. Cutler is The Man in Chicago, and Campbell's job is simply to be ready.

"I've been through learning new offenses a couple times, so that part I've already adapted to," Campbell told the official team site at Bears OTAs. "I'm just trying to learn this new role, understanding that a lot of what you do is going to come from the classroom and mental reps more than physically getting reps."

As we wrote about earlier, the Bears scored big in landing Campbell, a highly capable QB who could start for several teams. The absence of a capable backup QB buried the Bears last season after Cutler went down with a broken thumb. The signing of Campbell is the team's way of saying, "Yep, we messed that up. We'll be prepared next time."

It's Campbell's job to adjust to a new way of thinking. He's not going to get nearly as many practice reps as he's had in the past. More than ever, his job is about preparation.

"Last year there were nine starting quarterbacks that got hurt in the league, including myself," he said, displaying himself as a businessman who clearly did his research. "So it's just as important as any other position on the field, and I have to approach it that way each and every week. I can't just get relaxed because you've always got to stay ready."

Campbell is making elite money for a backup QB, playing in Chicago on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Though he's clearly open to a new experience this season, we'd be surprised if Chicago is a long-term home.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW