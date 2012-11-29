Jason Babin's release reportedly upset Jim Washburn

Count Jim Washburn among those unhappy -- and completely surprised -- to see pass rusher Jason Babin shuttled out of Philadelphia this week.
The Eagles defensive line coach was "not pleased" when Andy Reid cut Babin, sources close to Washburn told Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday.
One source said Washburn believed Babin, 32, was made the scapegoat for a crumbling Eagles defense that's fallen apart since Juan Castillo was fired from his post as defensive coordinator.
The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Babin off waivers Wednesday, ending the lineman's long association with Washburn, who recruited the edge rusher back to Philadelphia after they worked together on the Tennessee Titans.
This was an Andy Reid decision. That he went ahead and made it without consulting one of his most respected coaches is telling.
The problems in Philadelphia extend beyond the shoddy play of the defense. The clock is ticking on this team and the Babin exit will not be the final change the organization makes in what promises to be an intriguing offseason.