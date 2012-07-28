Jason Babin, Riley Cooper add to Eagles' injury woes

The injury bug continues to bite down hard on the Philadelphia Eagles in the early going of training camp.
Star defensive end Jason Babin and wide receiver Riley Cooper both sustained injuries in Saturday's practice, according to Jeff McLane of Philly.com. Babin strained his left calf, while Cooper broke his left collarbone.
Babin's injury is not related to his Achilles tendon. The Pro Bowler will have an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury. McLane reported Babin fell awkwardly during a one-on-one drill with offensive tackle Todd Herremans. Doctors looked at his leg before he was carted off the field.
Cooper was injured on a deep pass after getting tangled up with cornerback Curtis Marsh in one-on-one drills. It's likely he'll miss an extended period of time.
General manager Howie Roseman said Saturday no move is pending with Cooper on the shelf, but feel free to begin speculation regarding Plaxico Burress' imminent arrival.