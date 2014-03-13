Jason Babin re-signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

After raiding the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers for new additions on defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed one of their own.
The 11th-year defensive end voided his contract Monday, likely after being asked to take a pay cut. We expect his contract to dip significantly from the $6 million per year Babin originally was scheduled to earn over the next two seasons.
He notched 7.5 sacks in 2013 as the team's "Leo" pass rusher, but Babin, at 34, is bound for fewer snaps come September.
The Jaguars are stocking up on defensive linemen after adding ex-Seahawks pass rusher Chris Clemons and tackle Red Bryant. The team also agreed to terms with former Steelers interior lineman Ziggy Hood, another addition for a deep front that will allow coach Gus Bradley to attack opponents in waves.
Assuming they nabbed Babin at a bargain price, it's hard to argue with the Jags adding another piece of the puzzle to a defense we see plenty of promise in.