Jason Babin: Philadelphia Eagles face tough road

Published: Nov 30, 2012 at 12:33 AM

Jason Babin has a right to be ticked off. Well, kind of.

He signed a five-year, $28.9 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2011 season and was supposed to be part of a "dream team" that would take the franchise back to the Super Bowl. That dream came to an end this season. The destruction was finalized with Babin being released, then picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Instead of being bitter, Babin is talking about having a long-term future with the Jaguars.

"That's the plan," Babin told The Florida Times-Union. "I think they're thinking the same thing, and I am on board with that. I like it here. You have great weather, great coaches, great team and no state income tax."

That's an optimistic view of a Jaguars team that has a 2-9 record and an NFL-low 13 sacks. Babin has 5.5 sacks this season, which was part of the reasons why the Eagles let him go after he posted 18 in 2011.

"It's been a tough year. We've had a lot of issues," Babin said. "Things are kind of stagnant there. They could ultimately get worse before they better. So being part of something that is about to blossom is definitely an exciting feeling."

Babin sure sounds like a glass-half-full kind of guy. Not everyone would be so cheery after being banished to Jacksonville.

Harrison: Week 13 predictions

With only five games left in the regular season, it's must-win time for several clubs. Elliot Harrison provides his picks for Week 13. More ...

One thing was telling, though. Babin said things could get worse in Philadelphia. That's true since coach Andy Reid likely will be gone at the end of the season, and Babin won't be the last of the personnel moves. The last two years have been an epic disappointment, but it's not like Reid simply forgot how to coach. Rookie quarterback Nick Foles might be handed the reins. Cornerback Nnamdi Asomghua could be given the Babin treatment.

The Eagles just might tear everything down this offseason. History backs Babin: Things often get worse before they get better.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

