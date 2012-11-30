Jason Babin: Philadelphia Eagles face tough road

One thing was telling, though. Babin said things could get worse in Philadelphia. That's true since coach Andy Reid likely will be gone at the end of the season, and Babin won't be the last of the personnel moves. The last two years have been an epic disappointment, but it's not like Reid simply forgot how to coach. Rookie quarterback Nick Foles might be handed the reins. Cornerback Nnamdi Asomghua could be given the Babin treatment.