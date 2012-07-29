Jason Babin out from Eagles camp with calf strain

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Jason Babin suffered a calf strain that will require an MRI, but coach Andy Reid said the test was delayed because Babin had swallowed a thermometer. Considering that management had to tell Babin he couldn't run with the bulls in Pamplona, it isn't a stretch to think he swallowed, perhaps intentionally, a thermometer that us mortals use when we have the sniffles.
Unfortunately, the real story isn't nearly as gnarly as it sounds.
The key phrase in Reid's quote is "those thermometers." As explained by Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer, "those thermometers" Reid referred to are a pill-like device that monitors a player's core temperature from the inside. Babin was one of over two dozen Eagles having their core temperatures monitored in this fashion when he strained his calf Saturday.
Babin eventually will undergo an MRI, but he has to, um, "expel the device" beforehand. The injury isn't believed to be serious, and the Pro Bowl pass rusher is expected to miss about a week of camp.
In other Eagles injury news, wide receiver Riley Cooper is expected to miss six weeks with a broken collarbone. Reid doesn't expect to add another receiver to account for Cooper's absence.