Jason Babin: Eagles knew Jim Washburn would be out

When the Philadelphia Eagles fired defensive line coach Jim Washburn on Monday, reports surfaced that he was a "cancer" and became deeply upset that coach Andy Reid waived defensive end Jason Babin.
Babin, who was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars and started in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Buffalo Bills, said he wasn't shocked to see Washburn shown the door in Philadelphia.
"I don't like to see anybody get fired ... but you knew they wanted to do that," Babin said, via The Florida Times Union.
Babin hasn't been shy about discussing his time in Philadelphia, and he said everyone in the Eagles' locker room knew the tension between the coaches was palpable.
"I could tell there were some feelings between Coach Reid and 'Wash' that were on the surface, and you could feel the tension a little bit," Babin said. "Everybody knew he wouldn't be there next year anyway."