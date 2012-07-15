Jason Babin: Andy Reid axed running with bulls dream

Remember when Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Jason Babin announced his plans to go running with the bulls in Spain?
Like signing Curtis Painter or continuing "The Office" after Steve Carell left, some ideas are just bad from the start. Teams don't even like their guys playing basketball in the offseason. How do you think they feel about a star player chugging away from a 2,000-pound wild animal intent on forcibly remove spleen?
We learned last month that Babin would not be visiting Pamplona this summer. And now we know the conversation Eagles coach Andy Reid had with him on the subject.
"Big Red called me into his office and asked me very nicely -- let's put it like that -- to, ah, not do it," Babin said, via CSNPhilly.com. "He said let's save it for retirement. He was my boss so I gotta respect it."
Babin is an adventurous sort, a man who spent part of his spring hunting bears and "just surviving" in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness. But he's wise to listen to Big Red on this one. Big Red speaks the truth.