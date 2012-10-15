Jason Avant, Eagles irate about 'undisciplined' football

The headlines in Philadelphia are rarely pretty after an Eagles loss. But the newspapers didn't have to flagellate the team too hard after Sunday's overtime loss to the Detroit Lions because the players did it to themselves.
"It's undisciplined football," wide receiver Jason Avant told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "An undisciplined team at this point. Six games in, it's embarrassing. That's the word. Embarrassing. For coaches. And veteran players.
"With the mindset of, 'Me before the team,' in certain instances. And we need to address that."
Avant's complaint of selfish play is the biggest eye-opener here. It's not a surprise, though. The Eagles play like an uneven, undisciplined team.
"(Andy Reid is) disgusted with how we played and how we finished," tight end Brent Celek told ESPN.com, "and, I think we as players are, too."
Guard Todd Herremens also broke out the "undisciplined" word to explain his teammates. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was thrown out for fighting. Both the Lions and Eagles did not look like playoff teams. Michael Vick yelled at DeSean Jackson for failing to go in motion before one first-half play. While Vick was yelling, he didn't see a shotgun snap coming right at him. Fumble.
Jackson also "smacked Travis Lewis in the face" after a second-quarter punt, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. He was lucky not to be thrown out.
"The interesting thing about it is, Coach Reid is such a disciplinarian," cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha said. "And there are times in the game where that becomes an issue. It makes no sense."
8-8 was unacceptable for this team last year, according to owner Jeffrey Lurie. The Eagles are 3-3 this season and have looked every bit like the same talented, sloppy squad that will blow as many close games as it will win.
If the same issues continue through December, this team won't look the same next year. Reid and Vick won't be there.