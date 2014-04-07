Jason Avant, Carolina Panthers strike one-year deal

Coach Ron Rivera has added 2,375 receptions in his "Moneyball"-inspired approach to replacing the production of Steve Smith, Ted Ginn and Brandon LaFell at wide receiver.
The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they have signed former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jason Avant to a one-year contract.
"We are happy to have Jason with the Panthers," Rivera said, via the team's official website. "He provides a versatile player at receiver and brings good size as well as experience to the position."
Avant has been one of the most sure-handed receivers of the past decade, but his production dropped off in Chip Kelly's offense last season.
He's more possession receiver than playmaker, which puts him in the same category as the recently signed Jerricho Cotchery.
The Panthers are collecting aging receivers better suited for supporting roles than carrying the aerial attack. That's a problem for a team hoping to repeat as NFC South champions.
