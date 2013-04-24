Jarvis Jones gets barbecue chicken likeness

Published: Apr 23, 2013 at 10:52 PM

NEW YORK -- Georgia linebacker Jarvis Jones hugged his likeness, a bust made out of food, and wondered if it would have the "Subway Magic." If it does, he figures he could be standing on a stage in February accepting Defensive Rookie of the Year honors from The Associated Press.

Jones will be happy to follow in Robert Griffin III's footsteps. Griffin also had a statue made of smokehouse barbecue chicken sculpted by artist James Victor. He then had one of the best seasons any rookie quarterback has put together, leading the Washington Redskins from the bottom of the NFC East to the playoffs.

Brandt: Mock Draft 4.0

In his latest mock draft, Gil Brandt says the Jets are going to keep dealing until they find a replacement for Darrelle Revis. More ...

"That's definitely one of my goals," Jones said Tuesday at a Manhattan Subway restaurant after playfully posing for photos with the bust that bears a remarkable resemblance. "That would be a great accomplishment to start off my career."

Jones is a likely top 15 pick (he told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that he doesn't expect to get past the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 17), and probably the best outside linebacker in this draft. He prefers to go to a team that plays a 3-4 defense, although he isn't going to be picky.

"I'd rather a 3-4 team because it's something I know," Jones said, "but I know I can play a 4-3, too. When it was the 4-3 at Georgia, I didn't understand the concepts of football as much. I do now, and what I know makes me feel the 3-4 is the best defense for me.

"But I will just be happy to go anywhere and learn and play. I believe I can be whatever a team needs in any (defense)."

He hopes that means becoming a tackling machine like the last two top defensive rookies, Von Miller of Denver and Luke Kuechly of Carolina. And Jones wants his shot at quarterbacks.

"Guys who are legit pass rushers," he said when asked who he watches in the pros to refine his game. "Von, DeMarcus Ware, Dwight Freeney, John Abraham, Justin Tuck."

It took more than 1,000 raisins along with other food items such as tomatoes and onions -- and, of course, the same BBQ chicken Griffin preferred -- and several weeks of sculpting to put it together.

Victor also had done such statues made out of chocolate or cheese for NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Terry Labonte, respectively. Subway previously had food statues made of Suh, C.J. Spiller and Mark Ingram.

Jones took a turn behind the counter making a few sandwiches, then looked ahead to Thursday night at Radio City Music Hall.

"It's something you think about when you first become a football player, being drafted and all, getting to come here to New York," he said. "Now I need to take my game to another level, to play like the pros."

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW