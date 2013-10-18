Around the League

Presented By

Jarvis Jones could miss Steelers' Week 7 tilt vs. Ravens

Published: Oct 18, 2013 at 02:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie outside linebacker Jarvis Jones could miss his first rivalry game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones suffered a concussion during last week's win over the New York Jets, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Jones must pass the league-mandated concussion protocol before being cleared.

The rookie participated in an "exercise challenge" Thursday, which is part of the process. Jones said he was injured on a kickoff in last week's win, but the Steelers said they weren't alerted of his symptoms until Monday.

Jones took over the starting right outside linebacker duties after Week 1. The rookie has been up and down this season in Dick LeBeau's defense. He has improved against the run, but he still struggles to diagnose plays and get off blocks. Jones (29th) sits behind teammate Jason Worilds (27th) in Pro Football Focus's 3-4 outside linebacker rankings.

However, Jones is the more dynamic pass rusher of the two, which the Steelers could benefits from against a shaky Ravens offensive line.

UPDATE: Jones practiced fully on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, according to the Steelers' injury report, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. However, Jones told reporters he didn't participate in team drills. The linebacker said he still has to pass other phases of the concussion protocol, but he was positive about his chances of playing.

"I'm clearly fine now," he said. "I'm just getting back to the basic things and just trying to prepare myself for this big game on Sunday."

The latest Around The League Podcast discussed the NFL's most impressive rookies.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.