Jarvis Jenkins eager to get healthy, help Redskins

"When you're out of football for eight months -- not really on the field playing -- it's going to take a little bit of time to get back into it," Jenkins told Mike Jones of The Washington Post. "I'm focusing on getting more in football shape, playing plays back-to-back and learning not to make mistakes when I'm tired... Honestly, it's like having another rookie season. I played three [preseason] games, but that's not enough. I didn't get the gristle of the full NFL season."