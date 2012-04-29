Jarrett Lee joins Chargers with immediate motivation

The final image of LSU quarterback Jarrett Lee's college career was one of frustration. He watched helplessly from the sideline while Jordan Jefferson ran the Tigers offense into the ground during the BCS National Championship Game.
Lee will get a chance to make it as a professional, however, after the Chargerssigned him as an undrafted free agent on Sunday. And he'll have some immediate motivation if he hears the words said by Giants director of college scouting Marc Ross over the weekend.
Ross was asked if the LSU offense limited new Giants receiver Reuben Randle's production in college.
"The way LSU plays, they run the ball, they play defense and those two quarterbacks, to be quite honest, are not very good. So he didn't get a lot of chances," Ross said.
Ouch. Chargers general manager A.J. Smith and coach Norv Turner obviously disagreed. There aren't many better teams with which to learn the craft of quarterback than San Diego, under Turner and Philip Rivers.
There have been no reports of Jefferson signing with a pro team to this point.