Jarrett Dillard agrees to terms with Detroit Lions

The Lions will need to make a corresponding move to officially add Dillard to a roster that currently has 13 receivers under contract for the 2012 season. Between the addition of Dillard, and last week's re-signing of Maurice Stovall, the Lions have beefed up the veteran depth behind Calvin Johnson, Nate Burleson, Titus Young and Ryan Broyles, the only four receivers who are locks to make the 53-man roster.