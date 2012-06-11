Jarrett Dillard agrees to terms with Detroit Lions

Following a workout on Monday, the Detroit Lionsagreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent wide receiver Jarett Dillard, Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com reported.
A 2009 fifth-round pick out of Rice University by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dillard caught six passes for 106 yards in seven games as a rookie before landing on injured reserve with a broken ankle. A foot injury landed Dillard on injured reserve again for the entirety of the 2010 season, but the 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver rebounded to start five of 14 games in 2011, catching 29 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown.
Dillard's playing time last season triggered an escalator in his contract that increased his 2012 base salary to $1.26 million. With Dillard unlikely to play a key role in the Jaguars' offense, he was released in early May.
The Lions will need to make a corresponding move to officially add Dillard to a roster that currently has 13 receivers under contract for the 2012 season. Between the addition of Dillard, and last week's re-signing of Maurice Stovall, the Lions have beefed up the veteran depth behind Calvin Johnson, Nate Burleson, Titus Young and Ryan Broyles, the only four receivers who are locks to make the 53-man roster.