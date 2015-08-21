Jarrett Bush faces additional suspension of 10 weeks

Free-agent cornerback Jarrett Bush faces an additional suspension of 10 weeks for violating the NFL's Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, a league source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday.
Last month, the veteran cornerback was suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Bush played nine seasons with the Packers (2006-2014), and he became a free agent in March when his three-year, $5.25 million contract expired.