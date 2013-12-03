Jared Veldheer, Oakland Raiders talking new contract

Raiders left tackle Jared Veldheer returned to the lineup last week and played every snap of Oakland's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Set to become a free agent this offseason, Veldheer missed the first 11 games of the season with the partially torn triceps he suffered in August. The injury clouded his future with the team, but Veldheer arguably is Oakland's best offensive player -- and the Raiders plan on keeping him around.
"They're in talks right now. I'm not worried about that. I'm worried about finishing the year out and playing these last four games," Veldheer told KGMZ-FM, per CSN Bay Area. " ... I believe that, if I handle that and play as well as I can play, good things will follow there. I'm really hoping and I'm pretty confident that I'll continue to keep playing in Oakland."
Veldheer showed well against the Cowboys, allowing no sacks and only one hurry with rookie passer Matt McGloin under center. The injury doesn't appear to have shrunk his effectiveness.
Drafted in the third round of 2010, Veldheer's rookie contract netted him $2.685 million over four years. Healthy and clearly an ascendant player at one of the game's most critical positions, Oakland won't get him for cheap this time around.