Jared Veldheer activated; Tyler Wilson released

The Oakland Raiders have made it this far with a patchwork offensive line that's done its best to protect both Terrelle Pryor and Matt McGloin this season. The return of Jared Veldheer will help.
The underrated left tackle was activated off short-term injured reserve Wednesday after partially tearing his triceps in August, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived disappointing rookie passer Tyler Wilson.
For now, Veldheer is expected to rotate bookend snaps with veteran offensive tackle Khalif Barnes. In recent practices, Veldheer's presence at left tackle has allowed the Raiders to shift Barnes to left guard, a lineup we might see Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.
"I'm feeling really good and fresh," Veldheer said Tuesday, per the San Jose Mercury News. "It's an odd thing to feel that way in Week 13. That's something that builds confidence. I'm ready to get back out there and play."
At quarterback, the emergence of first-year quarterback McGloin all but sealed Wilson's fate. He's a good bet to land on the practice squad if nobody picks him up.
Back to Veldheer: He finished last season as the league's 12th best tackle, per ProFootballFocus, and his injury was thought by many to be the icing on the cake of a Raiders squad destined for an ugly season. Instead, Oakland has been well-coached and tough to discard in most games. Now they get one of their best players back.
