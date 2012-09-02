Around the League

Presented By

Jared Gaither out for San Diego Chargers opener

Published: Sep 02, 2012 at 01:20 AM

The San Diego Chargerswill be without starting left tackle Jared Gaither for their regular-season opener against the Oakland Raiders, U-T San Diego reports.

2012 NFL predictions

a

NFL.com and NFL Network analysts share their picks for MVP, rookie of the year, playoff teams and a whole lot more. More ...

Gaither, who was signed to a four-year, $24.5 million contract that contained $9 million in guaranteed money to be the long-term replacement for Marcus McNeill, has not played or practiced since experiencing back spasms in late July.

"I don't know if there's been a setback," head coach Norv Turner said on Saturday. "He hasn't made any progress. That's for sure."

In a pivotal season for coach Norv Turner and general manager A.J. Smith, it's fair to begin questioning whether or not Gaither will be available at all this season. Gaither missed the entire 2010 season, his last with the Baltimore Ravens, with a back injury.

Unlike the Ravens, who had Michael Oher and Marshal Yanda on the roster, the Chargers lack the depth to withstand a long-term injury at left tackle. The Chargers released a pair of offensive tackles Friday and are without Brandyn Dombrowski, who will miss six weeks with a cyst on his foot and has taken a pay cut.

Turner named undrafted rookie Mike Harris the starter for Week 1.

"It's a very disappointing situation we have been dealing with the entire training camp," Smith said. "Jared is hurt and not available to us. The clock struck midnight for him after our last preseason game, and we are moving on with Mike Harris."

Follow Brian McIntyre on Twitter @brian_mcintyre.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW