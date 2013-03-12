Jared Cook, St. Louis Rams agree to five-year contract

It's a big day for tight ends in free agency. Jared Cook might end up making the most money of all.
NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reported Tuesday that Cook has agreed to terms on a five-year contract with the St. Louis Rams. The Rams later confirmed the move.
Rams coach Jeff Fisher, who coached Cook while with the Tennessee Titans, ended up getting the free agent over the Miami Dolphins, who were trying hard to sign him, Darlington reported.
Cook's deal follows contract agreements reached by tight ends Martellus Bennett, Delanie Walker and John Phillips. But Cook has the most exciting skill set of the group. There was a sense the Titans never fully took advantage of his receiving skills. The Titans strongly considered placing the franchise tag on Cook, but they didn't want to get into a battle over whether Cook technically was a wide receiver or a tight end.
With wide receiver Danny Amendola's status up in the air, the Rams were desperate to add a weapon for quarterback Sam Bradford. Recent second-round draft pick Lance Kendricks has been a non-factor, so Cook will step into the starting tight end role. At this point, Cook might be the Rams' top receiver. And he'll get paid like one, too.
UPDATE: Cook indeed wound up making out with a pocket full of riches. His contract is worth $35.1 million with $16 million guaranteed, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported.