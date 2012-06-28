Jared Cook seeks extension with Tennessee Titans

Coming off a breakout season, during which he caught 49 passes for 759 yards with three touchdowns, Tennessee Titans tight end Jared Cookis looking for a breakout contract, Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com reported Thursday.
Talks between the two sides have yet to begin, meaning Cook will likely play out the 2012 season under the last year of his rookie contract which pays the league-minimum base salary of $615,000. Cook brings exceptional athleticism to the position, but with just six starts on his NFL resume, the Titans might want to see another season of production out of the 2009 third-round pick before making a long-term commitment.
The Titans also made a recent investment in starting tight end Craig Stevens, who signed a four-year, $14.4 million extension in January. As the club did with Bo Scaife in 2009, the Titans could always use the franchise tag on Cook next offseason. Based on reports of a flat salary cap for the next few seasons, the 2013 franchise tender for tight ends has a projected value of $5.555 million.
"I would like to stay here. I like Tennessee a lot, but you just kind of block it out and take care of your job. As long as you take care of your job, you'll be all right," Cook said. "I'm still waiting (to hear), but hopefully soon."