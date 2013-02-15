Jared Cook expected to get Titans' franchise tag

Impending free agent tight end Jared Cook recently expressed disappointment with the Tennessee Titans' offense as well as the firing of position coach John Zernhelt.
Cook may be ready for a change of scenery, but his wish isn't likely to be granted this year. According to the Tennessean, the Titans are expected to apply the relatively affordable $5.967 million franchise tag to their tight end by the March 4 deadline.
With the offseason under way, Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Chris Wesseling tackles the Titans. More ...
Although there has been no progress on a long-term deal, the team doesn't want to lose the talented pass-catcher without compensation.
Considering the lack of direction on offense, it's hard to blame Cook for his frustrations in Nashville. There is reason for hope that the under-utilized Cook will see an increased role under new coordinator Dowell Loggains, however. Cook saw season-highs in snaps and targets in Loggains' early December debut as play-caller, only to go down with a season-ending shoulder injury the next game.
Expected to be back to full health in time for June minicamps, Cook should be a key chess piece in Loggains' more creative offense.