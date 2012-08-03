Jared Cook, Damian Williams to attend O.J. Murdock's funeral

The Tennessee Titans have excused tight end Jared Cook and wide receiver Damian Williams from training camp on Saturday in order to attend the funeral of former teammate O.J. Murdock, The Tennessean reported Friday.
Both Cook and Williams lived with Murdock at one point and have been asked by his mother to speak at the funeral.
"I appreciate the team letting Damian and I go down there, especially to represent the Titans," Cook said. "We want to pay our last respects.
"I have some good memories of O.J. I just want to be able to tell part of his story."