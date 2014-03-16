Jared Allen visits Seattle Seahawks; Cowboys next

Jared Allen's first free-agent visit is over, and now the veteran pass rusher has a second one lined up.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Allen has a meeting scheduled with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, according to a source informed of Allen's schedule. Rapoport reported earlier that Allen met with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, citing two sources informed of the player's situation.
No deal with the Seahawks is imminent. Allen has turned down several offers as he waits for a deal that's commensurate with his abilities.
Allen, 31, is coming off an 11.5-sack season with the Minnesota Vikings and has averaged 13 sacks per season over the course of his 10-year career. He is open to the idea of retirement if he doesn't receive what he feels to be an acceptable offer.
The Seahawks built a championship roster in part by signing impact defensive linemen to team-friendly short-term contracts (a la Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril). It wouldn't be surprising if Seattle had a similar plan in mind for Allen.
Judging by what we know about the player, that's probably not going to get it done.
The "Around The League Podcast" breaks down all the free agency moves and hands out a fleet of high-octane sandwiches.