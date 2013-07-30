Jared Allen plans another run at NFL sack record

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen is healthy for the first time since 2011 after offseason surgeries to his left shoulder and right knee.
Feeling healthy for the first time in so long, the Rhinestone Cowboy is setting his sights on a big season, telling USA Today on Monday that Michael Strahan's NFL single-season record of 22.5 sacks is "absolutely reachable."
"I don't buy into '30 and you're old,'" said Allen, who turned 31 in April. " ... But I do feel like I'm back there. I feel that's where I'm at mentally, physically, and I feel like we have a team that can even make it better."
While Allen, with 117 career NFL sacks, believes he can get to 23 sacks in a season (he had 22 in 2011), he doesn't plan on sticking around to challenge Bruce Smith's career record of 200.
"You've got to average 10 sacks a year for 20 years or you've got to average like 15 for (13 or 14 years)," Allen said. "The numbers are tough. When I get to that point in my career to where they're like, 'Well, we think someone else can do it better every single down,' I'll graciously step aside, enjoy my family and raise kids."
Between Adrian Peterson's goal of 2,500 yards and Allen's quest for 23 sacks, it might be a magical season for the Vikings -- assuming Christian Ponder doesn't throw it away.